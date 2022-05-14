Advertisement

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to stand trial in Atlanta

Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year.

Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Philip Moore
Upstate man charged with sex crimes after deputies discover online activity
Great American Clean Up
Upstate volunteers lead city-wide clean up to help the community
Three missing girls from Pickens County
Deputies searching for three girls who ran away together
Isaiah Pimentel
Deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old who disappeared overnight