Advertisement

Deputies need help to identify suspects after 3 vans catalytic converters were stolen

Deputies searching for a suspect in McDowell County.
Deputies searching for a suspect in McDowell County.(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for at least two suspects after the catalytic converters from three vans were stolen, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the theft happened on Monday, May 2, when three McDowell County Transit vans were parked at Foothills Industries on 300 Rockwell Dr. in Marion.

The facility’s security camera captured the image of one of the suspects which is shown above.

If anyone has information concerning the theft, or the location of the suspects call Det. Burlin Ballew at 1-864-652-2237 or CRIME Stoppers at 65-CRIME (828) 652-7463.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

May is cystic fibrosis month.
May is Cystic Fibrosis awareness month
Charles Abran Banks, 75
Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Greenville County
Investigation underway after two inmates found dead at Greenville Co. Detention Center.
2 inmates found dead at Greenville Co. Detention Center
SLED arrests Oconee County council member