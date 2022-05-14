Deputies need help to identify suspects after 3 vans catalytic converters were stolen

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for at least two suspects after the catalytic converters from three vans were stolen, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the theft happened on Monday, May 2, when three McDowell County Transit vans were parked at Foothills Industries on 300 Rockwell Dr. in Marion.

The facility’s security camera captured the image of one of the suspects which is shown above.

If anyone has information concerning the theft, or the location of the suspects call Det. Burlin Ballew at 1-864-652-2237 or CRIME Stoppers at 65-CRIME (828) 652-7463.

