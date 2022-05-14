Deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old who disappeared overnight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Isaiah Pimentel, a 13-year-old who recently ran away.

Deputies said Pimentel was last seen near Log Shoals Road at around 1:00 a.m. on May 14, 2022. They believe he left the area on foot.

Deputies described Pimentel as 4 feet 11 inches tall and around 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Pimentel is asked to call 911.

