Deputies searching for three girls who ran away together

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s said deputies are searching for three girls who ran away at around 11:00 p.m. on May 13, 2022.

Deputies said 14-year-old Diamanda Reyes, 14-year-old Carmella Reyes and 11-year-old Estrella Rodriguez were all last seen at their home near Turner Road.

Based on their social media messages, deputies believe they could be near Doodle Trail between Pickens and Easley.

Anyone with information regarding these girls is asked to call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.

