Music festival to honor contributions from local musicians in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The excitement is growing as the first-ever Piedmont Blues & Roots Music Festival is set to happen. Downtown Laurens will be on display for many to see.

This event honors the contributions local legends made to the Piedmont Blues genre. Pink Anderson and Gary Davis both had a strong influence on this particular culture of music.

“The positive light that you see from our cultural contribution to the world but also what a thriving community we are,” said Laurens mayor, Nathan Senn. “We’ve had people from the United Kingdom, Russia, from all over the world come to Laurens to see how we pay tribute to these guys. We haven’t had anything until now.”

Planning for this festival has been in the works for years. It originally was scheduled for May 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic shifted those plans.

“It also gives us an opportunity to show someone our history with Pink Anderson and Gary Davis and the Piedmont Blues; and it’s different from your Chicago blues, your Delta Blues. It’s a totally different type of music,” Jonathan Irick said, executive director of Main Street Laurens.

The festival will be from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with live music from 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Events will include a Biscuit Bake-Off, a Biscuit Eating Contest, Vinyl Record Swap, Vintage Craft Vendors, and a Bourbon Tasting.

