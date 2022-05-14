Legendary Bigfoot Festival returns after two years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legendary Western North Carolina Bigfoot Festival is back after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event kicked this Friday, May 13, with a Bigfoot Educational Expo at the Marion Community Building. At the expo, attendees heard from researchers from across the southeast.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, May 14, in downtown Marion starting at 10:00 a.m.

The festival includes a variety of Bigfoot researchers, a Bigfoot contest, and enjoy live music from ShaBoom a cappella group. Chris Carswell of “Moonshiners” and “Appalachian Outlaws” will be at the festival all day talking to fans and signing autographs.

