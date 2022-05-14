Spartanburg 8th grader heading to National Spelling Bee

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local spelling champion is heading to Washington D.C. for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Echo Brock,14, attends Boiling Springs Middle School.

The 8th grader took first place in her school’s spelling bee last year which took her to the regional spelling bee at the University of South Carolina Upstate in December. Since then, the young teen has studied day and night to prepare for nationals.

“It’s pretty scary realizing how many people you’re up against but I’m trying just to remember that even if I lose I’m still there and having fun and remember like even if you lose you still got there and that’s a big achievement,” says Echo.

Brock is one of 234 spellers to make it to the Bee in D.C. She says her teachers have been a big support, even stepping in to help coach.

“You look at echo at lunch and you see her studying her spelling words,” Says Principal Andy Rodgers. “I’ve sat beside her multiple times and gone through the list and it’s just incredible some of the words that are on there. Words that are not in anyone’s everyday vocabulary.”

The young spelling wiz tells Fox Carolina it was her love for reading that got her interested in the spelling bee. She loves to see how fast she can read and spell.

Echo says, “I actually only started working towards that when I was in 6th grade when I lost. I didn’t know the national spelling bee was even a thing until then. So I decided next time I go into the spelling bee I’m going to win, and I did.”

Her mother, Shelly Brock, says she is proud of her daughter and appreciates the school’s support. She says the two are going to make a road trip out of the experience.

