Upstate volunteers lead city-wide clean up to help the community

Great American Clean Up
Great American Clean Up(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Volunteers took part in the Great American Clean Up event on Saturday morning to tidy up around Spartanburg.

Multiple groups from around the city participated and helped clean up certain areas. The neighborhoods that took part in the event included Liberty Heights, Forest Park, South Converse, Park Hills North, Highland, Pineview Hills and Summerhill.

The clean-up ended at 11:00 a.m., and the volunteers went to Barnet Park for lunch!

This volunteer opportunity was led by Palmetto Pride, Spartanburg County, and Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful.

