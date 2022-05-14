A Warm Sunday, Hit and Miss Showers/T-Storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies will become partly cloudy overnight, and where it has rained, watch for areas of patchy fog by Sunday morning. Overnight lows will be on the mild side, with low 60s in the Upstate to mid 50s in the mountains.

Sunday will start out dry, with increasing showers and a few T-Storms across the mountains, with some of those spilling into the Upstate by afternoon. It will be quite warm, with highs in the upper 80s for the Upstate, with low 80s in the mountains. Sunday evening we have the Super Flower Blood Moon, and it looks like it dries out, but some clouds could obscure the eclipse late Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will be comfortable Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows in the low 60s, except mid 50s in the mountains.

A cold front Monday will trigger another round of showers and storms in the mountains, with isolated activity in the mountains. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. Highs will be in the 80s area-wide.

It remains warm to hot for the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and 90s. There could be a few stray showers and storms in the mountains. Dress for summer!

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.