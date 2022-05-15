Coroner responding to crash along I-85 near exit 54
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s office confirmed that they are responding to a crash along I-85 near exit 54.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, multiple lanes of traffic are blocked due to the crash.
This situation is still developing. We will update this story as officials release new information.
