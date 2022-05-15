First Alert Weather Day Monday For Severe Storm Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued Monday for the potential of afternoon and evening severe weather.

Expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with areas of fog developing, with temperatures only dropping into the low 60s for the Upstate, and mid 50s in the mountains.

Monday could start on the foggy side, otherwise we’ll see mostly sunny conditions in the morning, then a cold front will spark some shower and thunderstorm activity as we move into the afternoon. We do have a First Alert Weather Day for Monday, primarily the afternoon and evening, with the chance for severe weather. The main threat will be hail and wind damage, as isolated cells could merge into a line of severe storms later in the day. It will be very warm with highs near 90 for the Upstate, and low 80s in the mountains. Skies will clear out Monday night with lows in the 50s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with warm conditions, highs in the 80s. Tuesday night will be dry and slightly cooler with lows in the 50s.

The rest of the week features hot conditions, with low to mid 90s expected, 80s in the mountains, with a few stray showers or storms possible. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

