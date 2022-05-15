Advertisement

Greek Festival draws crowds to downtown Greenville

At look at this year's Greek Fest(Greenville Greek Fest)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Saint George Greek Orthodox Cathedral hosted the 36th annual Greenville Greek Festival this weekend!

Organizers said the festival allows attendees to come and experience Greek culture through food, dance and vendors.

This year the festival offered a variety of food options that people could puchase at the festival or pick up at a drive-through. A few of the traditional favorites included Athenian Chicken, Pastichio, Moussaka, and Gyros.

Throughout the weekend, a dance troupe performed traditional Greek dances for those attending. The event also had live Greek music, tours of the church, an Iconography exhibit and performances from their youth dance groups.

The festival also had vendors selling items every day. You can see the companies represented and the products they offered at Vendors | Greenville Greek Festival.

To learn more about the festival and everything that happened this weekend, you can visit Home | Greenville Greek Festival.

Also, check out these pictures from the event!

