Upstate man dies following motorcycle crash on Saturday night

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) confirmed that one person died following a motorcycle crash on May 14, 2022.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:18 p.m. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Deadfall Road when they went off the right side of the road. Unfortunately, he was ejected from the bike and passed away at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 51-year-old Willie James Byrd from Greenwood.

