1 man shot at Anderson County apartment complex, deputies say

Deputies respond to shooting scene at Anderson County apartment complex.(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man was shot at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene at the Meadow Run Apartment complex at 6:25 p.m. when they learned one man had been shot at least once.

