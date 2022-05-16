Advertisement

Anderson PAWS joins global pet adoptathon to help pets find loving, responsible homes

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County P.A.W.S. is celebrating rescue animals and promoting adoption by joining Global Pet Adoptathon, a month-long initiative highlighting the plight of homeless animals and the mission to find them responsible and loving homes.

The 28th adoptathon continues throughout the month of May with over 2,000 North Shore Animal League America shelter partners and rescue groups across the country and around the world in this premiere global pet adoption event saving the lives of homeless pets.

Anderson County will be opened Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon until 5 p.m.

We’re told no appointment is necessary.

