GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In honor of National Law Enforcement Week, The Blood Connection (TBC) is urging the community to recognize local heroes by donating blood.

TBC is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies from May 15 through May 21 to help fill the urgent need for all blood types after a historically low blood donor turnout.

TBC said it has seen some recovery, but not enough to comfortably sustain the local blood supply. The organization must collect 700-800 units of blood daily to maintain hospital needs. In some instances, one trauma case alone can use over 100 units of blood.

Because of their line of work, law enforcement officers are also likely to find themselves on the receiving end of a blood donation. Greenville Police Officer Tim Harrison was in needed a blood transfusion after he was shot in the line of duty.

“I was hit with one blast from a shotgun and twelve pellets of buckshot, that broke both bones in my forearm and took off my ring finger. Officers on scene rendered first aid and I was rushed to Greenville Memorial Hospital where I received several units of blood, which played a role in saving my life. Those lifesaving blood products would not have been available, without community blood donors who gave with The Blood Connection,” said Officer Harrison in a news release.

In the spirit of saving more lives together, here’s a list of local blood drives held with law enforcement agencies across the Upstate:

Monday, May 16 City of Wellford Police Department, 2pm-5pm, 127 Syphrit Road, Wellford, SC 29385 Law Enforcement Week - Easley PD, 10:30am-2:30pm, 220 Northwest Main Street, Easley, SC 29306 LE Memorial – Downtown Spartanburg Library, 11am-4pm, 151 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Tuesday, May 17 LE Memorial Week – Greenville, 9am-2pm, 4 McGee Street, Greenville, SC 29601 Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, 2pm-7pm, 305 Camson Road, Anderson, SC 29625

Wednesday, May 18 LE Memorial Week – Pickens County, 9am-2pm, 216 C. David Stone Road, Pickens, SC 29671

Thursday, May 19 LEW Golden Strip, 3pm-8pm, 861 SE Main Street, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Irmo Police Foundation, 1:30pm-6:30pm, 7507 Eastview Drive, Irmo, SC 29063 Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, 9am-2pm, 216 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360

Friday, May 20 Law Enforcement Memorial Week – Landrum Police, 2pm-7pm, 100 N. Shamrock Avenue, Landrum, SC 29356

Saturday, May 21 Law Enforcement Memorial Week – Walmart Greer, 2pm-7pm, 14055 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer, SC 29651



