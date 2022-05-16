Bucc-ee’s to open second South Carolina location in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As the world’s largest convenience store prepares to open the Low Country, we are looking at plans to build a Buc-ee’s in the Upstate.

Buc-ee’s is known for its size, 120 fuel pumps, texas-styled food, along with the award for cleanest bathrooms.

Anderson County Planning Commissioner Rusty Burns says it will be a great new addition to Anderson.

The Buc-ee’s Anderson location will mark the second location in South Carolina with the first being in Florence. The Florence location opens Monday, May 16 and is about 3 hours away from the Upstate.

We’re told the project opening date in Anderson is not until 2025.

