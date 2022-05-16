Building Heat This Week, Low Rain Chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Skies clear out behind a cold front tonight, and it cools off a little bit. Expect lows in the upper 50s for in the Upstate, with cooler low 50s in the mountains.

For Tuesday, temperatures cool slightly with mid 80s for the Upstate under mostly sunny skies, close to 80 in the higher elevations. Tuesday night will be comfortable with lows in the 50s under mainly clear skies.

The heat starts to build on Wednesday with temperatures near 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains.

More intense heat builds in Thursday and Friday. Expect hot conditions, with highs in the low to mid 90s for the Upstate, with upper 80s in the mountains. With the humidity, it will feel even warmer with the humidity. There could be a few showers and storms Thursday, but only isolated activity is expected.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures cool slightly as the chances for showers and storms increase. Temperatures top out in the upper 80s for the Upstate, with low to mid 80s in the mountains.

Dress for summer and stay hydrated with water!

