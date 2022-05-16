Advertisement

Clemson University softball team to host NCAA Regional for first time

Clemson softball team
Clemson softball team(Clemson Athletics, Charissa Coleman)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the first time in the program’s history.

The 16 host sites for the 2022 postseason were revealed on Sunday, May 15, and the Tigers were selected as the number 10 national seed.

The team will host games at McWhorter Stadium starting on Friday, May 22.

