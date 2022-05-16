Deadly crash reported in Anderson County
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies are responding to a deadly crash in Anderson County on Monday afternoon.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Old Greenville Highway near Sharon Church Road.
The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed a coroner is also responding to the scene.
