Deputies: Eight charged following joint investigation with DNR and SLED

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said eight people were recently charged with a variety of crimes.

Deputies said they worked with The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources to surveil areas of the County where criminal activity had allegedly been happening. After their investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.

Anthony Rashai Anderson from Laurens

Contempt of Court

Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Matthew Dale Allen from Clinton

Possession of Meth

Felicia Rene Mull from Laurens

Possession of Meth 3rd or Subsequent Offense

Possession of Marijuana 2nd or Subsequent Offense

Jacob Robert Farrow from Ware Shoals

Trafficking in Meth

Manufacturing/Distribution/Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin, 2nd Offense

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol

Driving Under Suspension

Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense

Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance 2nd Offense

David Quindez Pulley from Laurens

Weapons Violation (SLED Warrant)

Willie Earl Webb from Spartanburg

Distribution of Meth

Possession of Meth

Freddie Eugene Massey from Greenville

Distribution of Meth

Possession of Meth

Anthony Dennis Massey from Gray Court

Distribution of Meth

Possession of Meth

“This is the result of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office working with SLED and DNR to eliminate drugs off the streets of Laurens County,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “This is a constant battle and I’m proud of this effort. We will continue to serve the citizens of Laurens County by furthering this work.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.