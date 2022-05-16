Advertisement

Deputies: Eight charged following joint investigation with DNR and SLED

Anthony Rashai Anderson (top far left), Matthew Dale Allen (top middle left), Felicia Rene Mull (top middle right), Jacob Robert Farrow (top far right) David Quindez Pulley (bottom far left), Willie Earl Webb (bottom middle left), Freddie Eugene Massey (bottom middle right), Anthony Dennis Massey (bottom far right)(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said eight people were recently charged with a variety of crimes.

Deputies said they worked with The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources to surveil areas of the County where criminal activity had allegedly been happening. After their investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.

Anthony Rashai Anderson from Laurens

  • Contempt of Court
  • Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

Matthew Dale Allen from Clinton

  • Possession of Meth

Felicia Rene Mull from Laurens

  • Possession of Meth 3rd or Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Marijuana 2nd or Subsequent Offense

Jacob Robert Farrow from Ware Shoals

  • Trafficking in Meth
  • Manufacturing/Distribution/Possession of Fentanyl/Heroin, 2nd Offense
  • Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
  • Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol
  • Driving Under Suspension
  • Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Offense
  • Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance 2nd Offense

David Quindez Pulley from Laurens

  • Weapons Violation (SLED Warrant)

Willie Earl Webb from Spartanburg

  • Distribution of Meth
  • Possession of Meth

Freddie Eugene Massey from Greenville

  • Distribution of Meth
  • Possession of Meth

Anthony Dennis Massey from Gray Court

  • Distribution of Meth
  • Possession of Meth

“This is the result of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office working with SLED and DNR to eliminate drugs off the streets of Laurens County,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “This is a constant battle and I’m proud of this effort. We will continue to serve the citizens of Laurens County by furthering this work.”

