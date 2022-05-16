Advertisement

Deputies investigating suspicious fires along Swamp Rabbit Trail

Greenville Co. Arson investigation
Greenville Co. Arson investigation(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that their Arson unit is investigating several recent brush fires that someone allegedly set along the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

Deputies said six similar incidents have occurred from April 19 to May 11. They added that they all happened between Roe Ford Road and Edwards Street in Travelers Rest.

According to deputies, they believe the fires were set sometime after midnight. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23 Crime.

