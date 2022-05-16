Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville County

Mary Grace Kevic, 15
Mary Grace Kevic, 15(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are searching for a runaway teen last seen in Simpsonville, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, 15-year-old Mary Grace Kevic was last seen on Criterion Drive at around 9:14 p.m.

Deputies say Kevis is five foot six inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

They say she was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

If anyone has information regarding her location, call 911.

