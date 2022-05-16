Dog quarantining after being exposed to rabid raccoon in the Upstate

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found in Belton, SC tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the raccoon was near Honea Path Highway and Knox Circle. It was captured and sent to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on May 11, 2022. One dog was exposed to the raccoon and will quarantine as required.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If you think that you, someone you know, or your pets have had contact with an animal that could have rabies. You are asked to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Walhalla office at (864) 638-4185. You can also contact them after hours or on holidays by calling (888) 847-0902 and selecting Select Option 2).

