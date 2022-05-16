Hundreds of cyclists gather for ‘most intense’ cycling event in southeast

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of cyclists have prepared for what is considered one of the most intense premier cycling events in the southeast, the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell.

Organizers say approximately 700 cyclists will start in downtown Spartanburg Monday morning and ride to either Marion, North Carolina, known as the Assault on Mt. Marion, or the summit of Mr. Mitchell, known as the Assault on Mt. Mitchell.

Roads along the course route will be temporarily closed as the pack of riders progresses throughout the day, according to organizers. From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., the ride will impact certain roads within downtown Spartanburg. The progression of riders will take approximately 15-20 minutes from any given point along the course route, after which roads will re-open. You can find an interactive map of the course here.

We’re told spectators should use this map to find the easiest way to get from point to point along the course route throughout the ride without causing safety or interference issues with riders.

Organizers said the best time to cover the Mt. Mitchell finish line will be between 10:45 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The race, sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, is hosted by the Freewheelers Cycling Association. The organization gives back more than $8,000 each year to organizations in and around the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina.

