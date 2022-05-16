Investigation underway after body found in NC creek

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a body that was found in a creek near Depot Street this morning.

Officers said they responded to the scene just after 11:00 a.m. on May 16, 2022.

According to officers, they are working with the medical examiner to determine how the person died. They are treating the death as suspicious. However, there are no signs of foul play at this point. Officers said they believe the victim is an adult but couldn’t give any other information about them.

Criminal Investigation Division detectives, forensic technicians and patrol officers are currently at the scene investigating the situation.

This situation is still developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

