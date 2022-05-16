Advertisement

Brothers convicted of stabbing two outside Greenville nightclub

Luis Alvarez (L) and Juan Alvarez
Luis Alvarez (L) and Juan Alvarez(Solicitor's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenville brothers were convicted of attempted murder on Friday for stabbing victims outside a Greenville nightclub in 2018.

The stabbings happened in the parking lot of VIBE, a club on East North Street on Sep. 22, 2018.

Juan Carlos Alvarez and Luis Armando Alvarez attacked a person outside the club, stabbing the victim in the neck, back of the head and torso. When the victim fell to the ground, the Alvarezs continued kicking them in the head.

A bystander tried to jump in to help, but the Alvarez brothers stabbed him in the back more than nine times.

A second bystander chased the suspects from the area. They were found and arrested two weeks later in Florida.

Juan Alvarez and Luis Alvarez were each convicted of two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They were sentenced to 25 years in prison.

