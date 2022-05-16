Multiple people report being attacked in downtown Greenville garage, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four people reported being attacked by groups of people in a downtown Greenville parking garage early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Richardson Street garage around 2:45 a.m. in response to an assault. A witness told police she was attacked by two women on the second floor before they followed her up to the fourth floor.

We’re told another victim was attacked by three men who were in the same group as the two female suspects. A third victim was found.

Later Sunday evening around 8:30 p.m., police said they responded to McGee Street for a follow-up with the third victim who said another person had been attacked by the group of suspects, however, he was not injured during the altercation.

One witness told police he had seen the license plate of the vehicle that the suspects were in. Police said no arrests have been made due to the alleged suspects fleeing from the scene before arrival.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

