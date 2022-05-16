Police need help finding man missing since 2020 in Laurens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department needs help finding a man who has been missing since 2020.

Police said James Leon Anderson, 41, was last seen in the Laurens area in 2020 but since last being seen there has been new information indicating that he may be in the Miami, Florida area.

We’re told Anderson’s family has not heard from him since he was last seen and they are desperate to learn any information on his whereabouts.

Anderson is described as five foot five and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on where James Leon Anderson might be, please call LPD Lt. Sellers at 864-681-2356 or call 911.

