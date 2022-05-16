Police searching for suspects in shooting on Wade Hampton Blvd.

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police are searching for suspects after a shooting on Wade Hampton Boulevard, according to the Greer Police Department.

According to police, officers were notified of a shooting at 5 p.m. that happened in the McDonalds parking lot in Taylors.

Once on scene, police learned that the individuals involved in the shooting had left the scene. During the investigation, officers also learned that a bullet had hit a vehicle in the parking and windows of the business.

Police say one person inside the business was treated for a minor injury on the scene.

If anyone has information about those involved in the shooting, contact the police at 864-848-2151.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.