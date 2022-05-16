Advertisement

SLED: Former deputy charged after lying about time off for military leave

William Arthur Reynolds III
William Arthur Reynolds III(Spartanburg County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy for submitting military leave and not reporting for duty.

Between Sept. 1, 2021, through Feb. 5, 2022, William Arthur Reynolds III, 30, defrauded the Sheriff’s Office when he received more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 in compensation for days he submitted military leave but did not attend, according to SLED.

We’re told Reynolds was supposed to attend military training and report for his assigned duties at the Spartanburg County Detention Center but did not.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Sheriff’s Office.

Reynolds has been charged with obtaining signature or property by false pretenses.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

