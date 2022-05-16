Advertisement

Upstate man dies following stabbing on Friday night

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate man passed away following a stabbing.

Officials said the victim arrived at AnMed Health Medical Center with a stab wound to the abdomen on May 13, 2022.

According to officials, the victim became unstable and went into surgery on Saturday night. Sadly, he passed away during the operation.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Eric Corey Edmundson from New York. His death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the stabbing happened following a domestic fight on Maxie Drive in Anderson. However, The Anderson County Police Department is still investigating the incident.

