Upstate man facing over ten charges connected to child sex crimes

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate man is facing multiple charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson said 33-year-old Troy Michael Curtis from Fountain Inn was charged with six counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and five counts of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a person under the age of eighteen.

According to investigators, Curtis allegedly sent sexually explicit images and attempted to solicit sex from people who he believed were minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigators, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s ICAC Task Force worked together during this investigation.

