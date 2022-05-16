Upstate man sentenced for alcohol-related deadly hit & run

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Spartanburg man was sentenced today for a crash that killed one person in 2020.

Barnette said 56-year-old Eddie Melvin Arledge pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He was sentenced to eighteen years in prison for the felony DUI charge and five years of probation for the leaving the scene of an accident involving death charge. As part of his probation, he will also take random drug and alcohol testing and attend intensive substance abuse counseling.

On January 3, 2020, Arledge was driving along Highway 150 when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a man walking. The victim was transported to the hospital but unfortunately passed away. Another person was walking with the victim, but they avoided the crash. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Jerry Joe Moore III from Gaffney.

Arledge drove away from the scene, but another driver called 911 to report the incident and tell them Arledge’s license plate number.

Troopers then responded to Arledge’s house, where they saw him getting out of the wrecked car. According to investigators, the vehicle had damage to the windshield and the passenger side. Troopers said they detected the smell of alcohol coming from Arledge. They also noticed that he had blood-shot eyes, slurred speech and appeared unsteady.

Arledge then admitted that he was the one driving when the crash happened. Testing also showed that he had a blood-alcohol level of .26.

Arledge’s criminal record included three prior convictions for driving under the influence, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, grand larceny, and shoplifting.

