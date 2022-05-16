You Decide: Polls open Tuesday for NC Primary Election

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls open Tuesday morning for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot for the general election later this year.

When and Where to Vote

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. In voter in line at their assigned polling place by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday will be able to cast a ballot.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections says lines are longest early in the morning and just before polls close.

Check your registration, polling place and view a sample ballot here.

Federal Elections

Voters across North Carolina will decide on the candidates who will appear on the general election ballot in November for U.S. Senate. There is a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and 11 Democratic hopefuls.

Other major races on the ballots in western North Carolina include Representatives for the U.S. House in Districts 5, 10 and 11.

Voters will also decide on the candidates for the N.C. General Assembly, Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Click here to read about the candidates on the ballot for federal races in the North Carolina Primary.

Local Elections

A number of local elections will be on the ballot for voters.

Major local elections include the primaries for: Mayor for the City of Asheville; District Attorneys for districts 40, 41 and 42; and Judges for North Carolina District Courts 24, 29A and 29B.

The following counties in western North Carolina have sheriff primary elections:

Graham County

Haywood County

Jackson County

Macon County

Madison County

Polk County

Rutherford County

Transylvania County

Visit the FOX Carolina Election Results page and choose “North Carolina State Elections” to view the full list of local races in western North Carolina.

Election Results

FOX Carolina News will carry the results of the election live on our website, in our mobile app and on-air. Click here to view online election results when available.

Winners of the North Carolina Primary will become nominees for their political party on the General Election ballot in November. To become a nominee, a candidate must receive more than 30 perfect of the votes cast in their race.

If no candidate reaches the required amount of votes to become a nominee, a second primary election will be held on July 26.

