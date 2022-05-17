Advertisement

2 LaGrange College baseball players among 3 killed in wreck

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LaGRANGE, GA. (AP) - Two LaGrange College baseball players whose team had just won a conference tournament championship were among three people killed in a head-on crash in west Georgia, authorities said.

Jacob Brown, 19, of Duluth and 18-year-old Stephen Bartolotta of Palm City, Florida, died in the crash on Saturday, the school said in a statement. The wreck happened hours after LaGrange won a fifth straight USA South Tournament title with a 10-7 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan.

LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter said the deaths of Brown and Bartolotta, who both were freshman pitchers, hit members of the baseball team particularly hard.

“There simply are no words,” she said in a statement.

The two were in a vehicle that collided with a vehicle driven by Rico Dunn, 25, who also was killed, news outlets reported. The wreck occurred in Troup County on Georgia 109 when one of the vehicles was attempting to pass, state troopers said.

