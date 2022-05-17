Advertisement

Aerospace manufacturing company to hire more employees in Greenville

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lockheed Martin, the aerospace manufacturing company based out of Greenville, is looking to hire more employees as the demand for fighter jets has gone up in recent months.

Lockheed Martin will be at McAlister Square on South Pleasantburg Drive Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to conduct interviews and make same-day hiring decisions for critical hourly F-16 production and sustainment positions including:

  • Structures Mechanics
  • Airframe & Powerplant Mechanics
  • Avionics Technicians

The company said it will offer up to $20,000 in sign-on bonuses and $5,000 in tax-ass8isted relocation.

To register for the event, click here.

Organizers encourage bringing multiple copies of your resume and business attire is preferred.

We’re told anyone who comes in for an interview could potentially get hired on the spot, according to organizers.

