Aerospace manufacturing company to hire more employees in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lockheed Martin, the aerospace manufacturing company based out of Greenville, is looking to hire more employees as the demand for fighter jets has gone up in recent months.

Lockheed Martin will be at McAlister Square on South Pleasantburg Drive Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to conduct interviews and make same-day hiring decisions for critical hourly F-16 production and sustainment positions including:

Structures Mechanics

Airframe & Powerplant Mechanics

Avionics Technicians

The company said it will offer up to $20,000 in sign-on bonuses and $5,000 in tax-ass8isted relocation.

Organizers encourage bringing multiple copies of your resume and business attire is preferred.

We’re told anyone who comes in for an interview could potentially get hired on the spot, according to organizers.

