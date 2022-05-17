Anderson County receives $500,000 grant for sewer project

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County has been awarded a $500,000 grant for the county’s Upper Five Mile Sewer Rehabilitation project, according to State Senator Michael W. Gambrell.

Sen. Gambrell said the Five Mile sewer truck line serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the greater Anderson area. In recent years the county embarked on a multi-phase effort along the Five Mile line to replace aging infrastructure, upgrade capacity, and ensure proper safeguards for the surrounding environment.

“The Five Mile sewer line is an essential component of our overall economic development strategy,” said County Council Chairman Tommy Dunn in a news release. “Thousands of our citizens are employed by the major industries and small businesses that are served by the line, and with all these livelihoods at stake, we would be derelict in our public responsibility if we did not address its current and future needs. I’d like to thank Senator Gambrell and the Rural Infrastructure Authority for their support and assistance—we are truly grateful.”

The award to the Five Mile project was one of four grants awarded by the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority for projects in Anderson County.

