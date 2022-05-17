Advertisement

Candidate for Georgia Governor: Brian Kemp

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, 83rd and incumbent
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Kemp is running for reelection as the Governor of Georgia. He is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election.

Kemp was elected Governor in 2018 and has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence in the 2022 election.

He previously served as a state senator and Georgia’s Secretary of State. Before being elected to public office, Kemp was a small business owner.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kemp signed legislation banning any state or local agency from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine and has strongly opposed government mandates.

Kemp is pro-life and has expressed support for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Cutting taxes, funding law enforcement and education are also key issues for Kemp.

Click here to read more about the candidate’s campaign.

