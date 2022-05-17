Candidate for Georgia Governor: David Perdue

David Perdue is running for Governor of Georgia. He is one of five Republican candidates on the ballot in the Georgia primary election.

Perdue is a former U.S. Senator who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He was in office from 2015 to 2021.

Before he was elected to Congress, Perdue served as CEO of Reebok, Dollar General and Pillowtex. He is the cousin of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue.

He sponsored legislation including the SAFE Votes Act, the SCHOOL Act, the Agricultural Trucking Relief Act, and the No Hero Left Untreated Act.

Perdue has accused his opponent, current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, of not doing enough to investigate election fraud allegations.

