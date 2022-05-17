Carrie Underwood to kick off her ‘Denim & Diamonds’ tour in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former “American Idol” star Carrie Underwood will kick off “DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR” in downtown Greenville later this year.

The tour begins on October 15 in Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and will make stops in 43 U.S. cities.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with ‘DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR’,” said Carrie in a news release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Underwood will be joined on tour with special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates, according to a release. Allen will join Carrie’s tour following his first GRAMMY Award nomination for Best New Artist in 2022 and CMA and ACM Award wins for New Artist of the Year & New Male Artist of the Year in 2021.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

Underwood is said to release her album, Denim & Rhinestones, on June 10.

MORE NEWS: SC babies born on May 29 eligible to receive college grant

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.