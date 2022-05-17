Deputies release video showing vehicle of interest in 6-year-old’s killing

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage showing a vehicle they want to identify in the Friday night drive-by shooting that killed a child.

Winston Hunter, 6, of North, died at the scene of the shooting at a home on McClain Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

Deputies say a passing vehicle opened fire on the home at about 11:35 p.m. Hunter, who was inside the home, was shot and killed, sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker said.

“We believe this vehicle may be connected with Friday’s shooting death of one of our children in the community,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “His name was Winston. I want whoever shot him to know his name, know what you did.”

The footage released Monday night was captured by security cameras entering Highway 321 in Woodford within minutes of the shooting, he said.

It appears to show a silver or gray two-door sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

