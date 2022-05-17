Deputies respond to disturbance with weapons in Bojangles parking lot

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s is responding to a scene in a Bojangles parking lot in Boiling Springs.

We’re told officials were called to the Bojangles located at 4031 Highway 9 for a disturbance with weapons.

Witnesses say a white van that appeared to have bullet holes was in the parking lot but drove off.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

