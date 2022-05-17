Advertisement

Deputies respond to disturbance with weapons in Bojangles parking lot

Deputies on scene of Hwy 9 Bojangles
Deputies on scene of Hwy 9 Bojangles(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s is responding to a scene in a Bojangles parking lot in Boiling Springs.

We’re told officials were called to the Bojangles located at 4031 Highway 9 for a disturbance with weapons.

Witnesses say a white van that appeared to have bullet holes was in the parking lot but drove off.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

MORE NEWS: Anderson County receives $500,000 grant for sewer project

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lareeces Lorenzo Moon
Deputies: Upstate man wanted for soliciting 'inappropriate' photos of child turns self
(Source: WALB)
Anderson County receives $500,000 grant for sewer project
James Edwin Bowers
Landlord accused of trying to kill tenant arrested, warrants say
Attack in downtown parking garage
Attack in downtown Greenville parking garage