Deputies searching for missing man from Anderson Co.

Timothy Joseph Mccarson
Timothy Joseph Mccarson(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Timothy Mccarson, a missing man from Anderson County.

Deputies said Mccarson was last seen near Old River Road in Pelzer on May 17. He is around 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Mccarson is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2022-06653.

