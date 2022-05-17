Deputies searching for missing man from Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Timothy Mccarson, a missing man from Anderson County.

Deputies said Mccarson was last seen near Old River Road in Pelzer on May 17. He is around 6 feet tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Mccarson is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2022-06653.

