Deputies searching for runaway minor from Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Alexandro Galloway, a runaway minor from Anderson County.

Deputies said Galloway was last seen at a house along Green Valley Road on May 11, 2022. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and beige flip-flops.

According to deputies, he may be with his girlfriend, Becky Jiminez.

Anyone with information regarding Galloway is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2022-06345.

