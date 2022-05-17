Advertisement

Deputies searching for runaway minor from Anderson County

Alexandro Galloway
Alexandro Galloway(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Alexandro Galloway, a runaway minor from Anderson County.

Deputies said Galloway was last seen at a house along Green Valley Road on May 11, 2022. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and beige flip-flops.

According to deputies, he may be with his girlfriend, Becky Jiminez.

Anyone with information regarding Galloway is asked to call 864-260-4405 and reference case number 2022-06345.

