Deputies searching for runaway teenager from Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jessica Wayman, a 17-year-old who recently ran away.

Deputies said Wayman was last seen near Fortner Street on May 14. She was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and black and white tennis shoes.

Deputies described her as around 5 feet three inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. According to deputies, they believe she is with a man in the Greer area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.