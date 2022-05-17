Deputies: Upstate man wanted for soliciting 'inappropriate' photos of child turns self

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man turned himself in for inappropriate photos and conversations with a child.

Deputies said the officials were contacted by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office in regards to an indecent exposure investigation began by their agency in the Easley area. Evidence was discovered of inappropriate conversations and photos between Lareeces Lorenzo Moon, 30, and a child who is now a teen. This occurred between Dec. 25, 2021 and March 14, 2022.

We’re told as the investigation continued, it was determined that the photos were shared while the child was inside the Oconee County jurisdiction therefore all evidence was transferred to Oconee County investigators.

Moon was booked into the detention center after turning himself in at the Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla, according to deputies.

Deputies said Moon has been charged with 16 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was been given a combined $16,000 surety bond and will have to wear an ankle monitor, as a condition of his bond, upon his release from jail.

