ELECTION RESULTS: Voters decide 2022 NC Primary

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Polls closed at 7:30 p.m. for the North Carolina Primary Election, where voters will decide the candidates on the ballot in the November General Election.

Although polls close at 7:30 p.m., if you are in line to vote by that time you can still cast a ballot. Polling places saw a large voter turnout for this election compared to previous midterm primaries.

ELECTION RESULTS

U.S. Senate

There was a crowded field of candidates for the Senate primary, with 14 Republican hopefuls and 11 Democratic hopefuls.

House Representative Ted Budd, backed by former President Donald Trump, has emerged in front of the 14 GOP candidates to win the party’s nomination.

Budd was opposed by former North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker.

Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate and will face Budd in the General Election. If elected, she would be North Carolina’s first Black senator.

U.S. House District 11

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is running to keep his seat in District 11. He has been backed by former President Donald Trump, who urged voters to give the young representative a “second chance” after recent controversy. Cawthorn made headlines in recent months for bringing a firearm to an airport and after video circulated showing him behaving in a “crude” manner.

Chuck Edwards is Cawthorn’s strongest challenger for the GOP nomination. Edwards is the state senator for District 48.

Six candidates are on the ballot for the Democratic nomination: Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Jay Carey, Katie Dean, Marco Gutierrez, Bo Hess and Bynum Lunsford.

The District 11 seat has been held by a Republican since 2013.

U.S. House District 10

Incumbent Rep. Patrick McHenry is running for reelection. He is currently serving his ninth term. Four other candidates are on the ballot for the GOP nomination: Jeff Gregory, Michael Magnotta, Gary Robinson and Richard Speer.

Two Democrats are running in the NC primary: Michael Felder and Pam Genant.

U.S. House District 5

Rep. Virginia Foxx is the Republican incumbent seeking reelection in District 5. She has held the seat since 2005.

Michael Akerman is running against Foxx in the GOP primary.

There is no Democratic primary election for District 5. Kyle Parrish is the sole Democrat on the ballot in the General Election.

City of Asheville Mayor

Esther Manheimer is running for reelection as mayor of Asheville. She has held the seat since 2013.

Four other candidates are running against Manheimer: Cliff Feingold, Michael Hayes, Kim Roney and Jonathan Wainscott.

County Sheriff Elections

The following counties in western North Carolina have sheriff primary elections:

Buncombe County - Sheriff Quentin Miller is running for reelection. He is opposed by David Hurley in the Democratic primary. Three GOP candidates are running in the primary: Adrian Fox, Ben Jaramillo and Jeff Worley.

Graham County - Sheriff Jerry Crisp is running for reelection. Six other candidates are competing in the GOP primary: Dennis Crisp, Kevin Guffey, Chase Lancaster, Louanne McMahan, Russell Moody and Leon Allen.

Haywood County - The current Haywood County Sheriff, Greg Christopher, will retire at the end of his term. Two Democrats are vying for the nomination: John Hemingway and Larry Bryson. Three Republicans are on the ballot for the nomination: Robert Cope, Jason Huges and William Wilke.

Jackson County - After serving since 2014, Sheriff Chip Hall will retire this year. Two Republican candidates are competing for the nomination: Doug Farmer and Andy Anderson. Three Democrats are competing: Robin Gunnels, Jimmy Ashe and Rich Buchanan.

Macon County - Sheriff Robert Holland is retiring after serving in the role since 2002. There are five GOP candidates on the ballot: Bob Cook, Brent Holbrooks, Dereck Jones, Chris Browning and Clay Bryson.

Madison County - Sheriff Buddy Harwood is running for reelection on the Democratic ticket. He is opposed by Jim Cruzan. Two candidates are on the primary ballot for the GOP nomination: Robin Lyles and Tim Buckner.

Mitchell County - Sheriff Donald Street is running for reelection. Charles Corn is opposing him in the primary.

Polk County - Republican Sheriff Timothy Wright is running for reelection. He is opposed by Daniel Elliot.

Rutherford County - Sheriff Chris Francis is not seeking reelection. Aaron Ellenburg and Steve Theodoropoulos are on the ballot for the GOP nomination.

Transylvania County - Current Sheriff David Mahoney announced his retirement in 2021. Three candidates are running in the GOP primary: Kevin Creasman, Chase Owen and Chuck Owenby.

VOTER TURNOUT

Due largely in part to the federal races on the ballot, voters turned out in large numbers for the critical primary election in North Carolina.

In Henderson County, approximately 11,000 people voted early or absentee - compared to 6,000 in the 2018 midterm election. This was the 11th highest voter turnout rate in the state.

In Buncombe County, more than 24,500 voters took advantage of early voting. As of 4 p.m., more than 42,000 people had voted in total.

SECOND PRIMARY POSSIBLE

Winners of the North Carolina Primary will become nominees for their political party on the General Election ballot in November. To become a nominee, a candidate must receive more than 30 percent of the votes cast in their race.

If no candidate reaches the required amount of votes to become a nominee, a second primary election will be held on July 26.

