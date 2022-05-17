Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed the ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ into law.

Student athletes from elementary to college will be required to compete in events based on their gender assigned at birth. It prohibits transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

