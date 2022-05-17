Advertisement

Gov. McMaster signs transgender sports bill

SC Gov. Henry McMaster
SC Gov. Henry McMaster(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has signed the ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ into law.

Student athletes from elementary to college will be required to compete in events based on their gender assigned at birth. It prohibits transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

