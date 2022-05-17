Heating up this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Temperatures soar to mid-summer levels by late this week! Then the weekend will bring some rain to cool things down.

Tonight will be mostly clear and crisp, with lows in the 50s area-wide. Wednesday will be sunny with highs approaching 90 in the Upstate and mid 80s for the mountains.

The heat kicks up a notch for Thursday and Friday as highs will get into the mid 90s in the Upstate and near 90 in the mountains, which is about 15 degrees above normal . Storms should remain isolated at best through the end of the week, then we’ll have a better chance for scattered PM storms on Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll be drying out next week for a bit, then potentially watching the Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development toward the holiday weekend.

